TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017
Armature Works cancels weddings, events in early 2017 amid ongoing construction
The Heights project in downtown Tampa, now under construction, is scheduled to open next year with apartments, market and restaurants. [ Photo courtesy Soho Capital]
When Kristen Sweeney came across the Tampa Armature Works website by chance last year, something told her the historic red brick building along the Hillsborough River would be the perfect backdrop for her wedding reception on May 6, 2017. Luckily...
The Florida Hospital Center Ice complex, shown during construction last year, opened for business on Wednesday. [Times file photo]
Pasco ice skating rink billed as largest in the Southeast is open for business
Maria Colon and Jason Rosario of GoGo Penguin Shack will be among the vendors at the ‘Official’ Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival II on Jan. 28.
Chocolate festival to offer sweet eats at Gaither High

Florida

Police: Man uses knife to try to rob woman he met online
A man has been arrested after police say he used a knife to try and rob a woman he met on an online dating site
Teen accused of posing as deputy in search for Markeith Loyd
Miami-Dade uncertain after Trump goes after sanctuary cities
