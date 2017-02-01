TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.
Want good regional mass transit? New study urges regional approach
Forget counties using the ballot box to fix Tampa Bay's long-standing commuting traffic woes, a new study concludes. Instead, it suggests the counties band together behind a regional solution. [Times file photo]
The hurdles confronting a regional approach to transportation in Tampa Bay feel like a tale as old as time. Over and over, Hillsborough or Pinellas counties have independently pressed their voters to support a single county mass transit project only to see...
Lowry Park Zoo recently posted this photo on its Facebook page of the orphan manatee calf nicknamed Emoji, who seemed to be making great health strides three months after he had arrived at the zoo emaciated and with a stomach full of trash. But Monday morning, the heartsick veterinary staff reported that the little seacow had passed away. [Lowry Park Zoo via Facebook]
Lowry Park Zoo calls baby manatee's death 'tragic illustration' of human impact (w/video)
The University of South Florida unveiled preliminary renderings of the future home of its USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in downtown Tampa. Photos courtesy of USF
USF releases renderings of new Morsani College of Medicine building in downtown Tampa
This rendering shows what the new Hoots in Cicero, Ill. will look like when it opens in mid-February. [Hooters Management Corp.]
Hooters opening new fast-casual concept Hoots, with male and female servers

2 Republican senators won't support DeVos nomination
Donald Trump's nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary could be in trouble
Judge: Lottery executive can't work for 2 firms until 2018
Texas appealing to get execution reprieve reversed
Retailers, trade groups increase fight against tax proposal
Senators spar at hearing as Democrats fume over Trump picks
Dozens arrested on anniversary of deadly Egypt soccer riot

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game
Police: Miami teen fatally shot in drive-by shooting
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturbing graves
Authorities have accused a Pennsylvania mayor of disturbing 14 graves with the construction of a cellphone tower in the cemetery where he serves as board president
Tinder for apes? Dutch zoo gives orangutans screen time
Moose rescued after fall into Idaho basement
Arizona bill would let city dwellers shoot snakes in yards
Hummingbird egg gets in way of upgrades to California bridge
Former Cirque staffer hired as Vegas Golden Knights trainer