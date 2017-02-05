TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.
Sunday, Feb 05, 2017
Humane Society of Pinellas sponsors Super Bowl of adoption events
﻿A pair of shepherd-mix puppies frolic at the Humane Society of Pinellas. On Saturday, about 100 dogs and puppies will be available for adoption at the PetFest 2017 Tail-gate Pawty.
Chances are, you've watched the adorable Puppy Bowl that airs on Animal Planet each year on Super Bowl Sunday. It features adoptable shelter pets that play, lick the camera lens and score touchdowns in the hearts of viewers.
Aerial photo of the site of the first Crystal Lagoon in the United States being built in the Metro Places community of Epperson. The Metro Lagoon in Epperson will be 7.5 acres and 4,200 linear square feet in circumference. It will have an average depth of 8 feet, with some areas as deep as 10 to 12 feet. [LUIS SANTANA | Times]
Here's a sneak peek at the Crystal Lagoon project in Wesley Chapel
Fan host Blake Cobb greets kids with high fives as they run to home plate at the Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest in 2015. [LARA CERRI | Times]
Going to Rays Fan Fest on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know
Tampa art gallery owner Rob Rowen is helping supply much-needed replacement tents to a village in the African nation of Djibouti after strong winds blew them down. Rowen says it’s in the interest of the United States to help moderate Muslim nations.
Tampa man helps keep African students in class to further U.S. objectives

US & World

Tiffany & Co. CEO resigns amid company's financial concerns
Tiffany & Co.'s CEO has stepped down amid concerns about the luxury retailer's financial performance
The Latest: Lawyer team packs up; immigrants getting through
The Latest: Lawyer team packs up; immigrants getting through
AP Top News at 5:14 p.m. EST
Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted
Los Angeles marchers protest Trump orders on oil pipelines

Florida

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game
30 fall ill at science fair after suspected food poisoning
3 Fla. metro areas saw double-digit increases in home prices

Sports

Patriots receiver Michael Floyd inactive vs Falcons
New England receiver Michael Floyd is inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons
Kreider, Fast lead Rangers to 4-3 win over Flames
Coates leads No. 4 South Carolina past Arkansas, 79-49
The Latest: Trump says Patriots by 8 over Falcons
Plum scores 28 as No. 10 Washington beats Colorado, 79-75
No. 10 Wisconsin outmuscles Indiana, holds on for 65-60 win