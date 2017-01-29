TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.
Sunday, Jan 29, 2017
Gasparilla pirate parade snakes through mayhem and merriment
Parade attendees cheer and reach their arms to collect beads during the parade along Bay Shore Blvd. for Gasparilla in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, January 28, 2017.
TAMPA — The pirate ship Jose Gasparilla wasn't exactly dodging icebergs. And for that matter, neither was the Unsinkable Krewe of Molly Brown.But the beast that is the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, that rollicking, ridiculous,...
Protesters gathered at the intersection of Kennedy and West Shore Boulevards on Saturday night to demonstrate agains President Donald Trump's ban on travel from seven majority Muslim countries. [Howard Altman | Times]
Tampa protests among many planned in Florida after Trump's travel ban
Texas Roadhouse in St. Petersburg on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Photo by EVE EDELHEIT | Times Staff
How is Texas Roadhouse outperforming Outback Steakhouse and others?
More customers of Charter Communications' Spectrum business have reported issues with a mistaken one-time fee of $9.99 to former Bright House customers. Charter bought Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks last year. [Associated Press file photo]
Spectrum to automatically refund controversial $9.99 'wifi activation' fee

Florida

Florida man holding hatchet and gun shot by deputies
A man staying at a central Florida hotel got into a shoot-out with sheriff's deputies
Historic home to well-known Florida governor finally opening
Florida woman in "warning shot" case free to help others
Protesters denounce Trump during Miami airport protest
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

Politics

Kansas special election adds urgency to pending court cases
The special election for the congressional seat formerly held by new CIA Director Mike Pompeo has added new urgency to pending court decisions in multiple federal lawsuits challenging restrictive voter registration requirements in Kansas
Fresh off 2016 success, Republicans choose new chair
A look at the reported top contenders for the Supreme Court
AP FACT CHECK: Trump cites man's dubious voter fraud claims
In Iowa, Trump voters cheer changes, dismiss petty fights
Johnson says voter fraud should not be Trump priority

Offbeat

Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made self at home
Police say an Ohio burglar made himself at home in houses he broke into by cooking and showering before leaving
Tiny town's power surge fries computers, appliances, siding
Deer defense! Man fights speeding ticket with novel argument
North Texas leaders ponder who painted animals on tunnel
Police: Suspect felt guilty, threw stolen coins into pond
Police: Burger King workers sold marijuana at drive-thru