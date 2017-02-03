TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.

Local News
Naked man who ran onto Dale Mabry died of cocaine overdose, report says
1 hour ago
Carlton: Will new state attorney give DUI drivers a big break?
2 hours ago
New appointments at Strategic Property Partners and American Integrity are among this week's Tampa Bay business Movers & Shakers
3 hours ago
Marty Haggard, Country Gold stars bring traditional country to state fair
3 hours ago
MacDill statue honors fallen officer who trained police in Iraq
3 hours ago
Sunday Conversation: Joe Lopano is bringing Tampa International Airport into the future
4 hours ago
Boy, 7, in critical condition after being struck by car in Plant City
4 hours ago
Indivisible movement takes root in Tampa
4 hours ago
Celebrity Paul Anthony looks to boost Moffitt's African-American outreach
4 hours ago
US & World
Key dates and allegations in the Baylor sex assault scandal
Key dates and allegations in the Baylor sex assault scandal
Florida
5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 4
5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 4
Politics
House panel to look at recount of close race
The Vermont House has approved a resolution that calls for a recount in a race that was decided by a few votes
Sports
Zimmerman makes US debut as Arena changes 9 starters
Defender Walker Zimmerman made his international debut as U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed nine starters for Friday's exhibition against Jamaica, the last match for the Americans before they resume World Cup qualifying
Entertainment
Offbeat
Hold it or don't flush: Super Bowl could harm sinkhole mess
A giant sinkhole in suburban Detroit is being threatened by the Super Bowl