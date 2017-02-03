TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.
Friday, Feb 03, 2017
Humane Society of Pinellas sponsors Super Bowl of adoption events
﻿A pair of shepherd-mix puppies frolic at the Humane Society of Pinellas. On Saturday, about 100 dogs and puppies will be available for adoption at the PetFest 2017 Tail-gate Pawty.
Chances are, you've watched the adorable Puppy Bowl that airs on Animal Planet each year on Super Bowl Sunday. It features adoptable shelter pets that play, lick the camera lens and score touchdowns in the hearts of viewers.
Aerial photo of the site of the first Crystal Lagoon in the United States being built in the Metro Places community of Epperson. The Metro Lagoon in Epperson will be 7.5 acres and 4,200 linear square feet in circumference. It will have an average depth of 8 feet, with some areas as deep as 10 to 12 feet. [LUIS SANTANA | Times]
Here's a sneak peek at the Crystal Lagoon project in Wesley Chapel
Fan host Blake Cobb greets kids with high fives as they run to home plate at the Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest in 2015. [LARA CERRI | Times]
Going to Rays Fan Fest on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know
Tampa art gallery owner Rob Rowen is helping supply much-needed replacement tents to a village in the African nation of Djibouti after strong winds blew them down. Rowen says it’s in the interest of the United States to help moderate Muslim nations.
Tampa man helps keep African students in class to further U.S. objectives

Florida

5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 4
5 Things to Know in Florida for Feb. 4
Deputies: Florida mom left kids home, went to California
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

Politics

House panel to look at recount of close race
The Vermont House has approved a resolution that calls for a recount in a race that was decided by a few votes
County auditor: 125 ballots left out of 2016 election count
2007 Clinton office hostage-taker to plead guilty to robbery
Dems in Trump states face pressure on Supreme Court pick
Trump honors fallen Navy SEAL during unannounced trip
Beyonce, Tebow for prez? Invalid votes spiked in Florida

Sports

Zimmerman makes US debut as Arena changes 9 starters
Defender Walker Zimmerman made his international debut as U.S. coach Bruce Arena changed nine starters for Friday's exhibition against Jamaica, the last match for the Americans before they resume World Cup qualifying
Baylor rocked by wave after wave of ugly allegations
Key dates and allegations in the Baylor sex assault scandal
Danica Patrick's racing team sues sponsor Nature's Bakery
Danica Patrick's racing team sues sponsor Nature's Bakery
Patriots locked in to proven approach entering Super Bowl 51