TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.

Saturday, Jan 21, 2017
State officials unveil a new vision for the future of the Howard Frankland Bridge
A waterspout over Tampa Bay in the area of the Howard Frankland bridge seen from the southbound lanes of I-275 in June 2016. After proposing to replace a free lane with a toll lane last year, state officials reversed course. On Thursday the Florida Department of Transportation unveiled a new vision for the future of the bridge: There will be two bridges with a total of eight free lanes and two express toll lanes that drivers will have to pay to use. [WILL VRAGOVIC | Times]
TAMPA — State officials unveiled a new vision for the future Howard Frankland Bridge on Thursday. It will look far different from what commuters are used to driving today:There will be two bridges with a total of eight free lanes and two...
Cuban artist Santiago Hermes shows Saraota travel company owner Al Ferguson his painting, “The Four Musketeers,” honoring Edward Sotomayor, an employee of Ferguson's killed in the Pulse night club shootings. Ferguson visited Hermes in Cienfuegos, Cuba, during late December. [Courtesy of Al Ferguson]
Artist in Cuba memorializes local Pulse shooting victim, 'Top Hat Eddie'
Gov. Rick Scott, shown at a jobs announcement in Riverview last November, did not note Florida's loss of 700 jobs month-to-month in announcing the jobs report for December. Florida lost 2,700 private sector jobs between November and December, with the addition of government jobs cutting into the overall job loss. [Times file photo]
Florida unemployment flat at 4.9 percent amid a small drop in jobs

