TBO.com: Tampa Bay Online.

Monday, Jan 09, 2017
From yacht parties to media day to fan central, downtown Tampa is buzzing about the Big Game
College football fans line up to take a photo with the National Championship trophy at Fan Central at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday.
TAMPA — So many fans came to watch Alabama and Clemson players being interviewed that organizers ran out of earpiece radios for them to listen in. Thousands more flocked to the Tampa Convention Center to kick field goals and enjoy other interactive...
Football shaped cigars hand rolled at Ybor City's Long Ash Cigars and Clemson stamped $2 bills.
Ybor's culture, cigars and Cubans a big hit with visiting football fans
Laura Dunn, an educator at Potter Elementary School in Tampa, listens during the Extra Yard for Teachers Summit Saturday, Jan. 07, 2017 at the Convention Center in Tampa. The College Football Playoff Foundation is the charitable arm of the College Football Playoff and supports education and teachers across the country. Extra Yard for Teachers is the primary philanthropic initiative for the College Football Foundation. The key focus areas of the foundation are: direct provision of resources, teacher recognition, and professional development training.
NFL's Randall McDaniel, Desmond Howard thank teachers during College Football Playoff's teacher summit

